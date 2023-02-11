Palaniswami criticises DMK regime for detaining protesters in Coimbatore

February 11, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the DMK regime for “detaining” participants of a demonstration held in Coimbatore on Friday to protest against, what the protesters called, victimisation of workers of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC).

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said permission was obtained by the Coimbatore district unit of the Anna Thozhirsangam, for holding the demonstration. Yet, the police “took into custody” the Sangam’s secretary, R. Kamalakannan, and other participants. After detaining them at a wedding hall, the police released them in the evening, Mr. Palaniswami observed.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a series of tweets, called for the release of an advocate who had been reportedly detained on his way to express solidarity with those who were protesting against the proposed airport in Parandur. He also urged the State government to hold talks with the protesters and arrive at a settlement.