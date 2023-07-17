HamberMenu
Palaniswami criticises DMK regime for alleged case of custodial torture

July 17, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday strongly criticised the DMK regime for the death of S. Vedan of Seelnaickenpatti in Madurai district, who was picked up by the police. 

Pointing out that the death had raised questions, Mr. Palaniswami said the person, who was picked up by the police on suspicion,  had died “under mysterious circumstances” on his return to home. He contended that after the DMK came to power in May 2021, the number of persons who were said to have died in custody was 20. 

Mr. Palaniswami demanded a “proper probe” into the death of Vedan and wanted the government to take action against those found guilty and provide compensation to the family of the deceased. 

