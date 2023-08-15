HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over treatment in State-run hospitals

August 15, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised the DMK government over the poor quality of medical treatment offered to patients visiting State-run hospitals.

In a statement, he referred to an incident at a government hospital in Asaripallam in Kanniyakumari district where a boy was provided “poor” treatment. He alleged that the boy was administered an injection though his diagnosis was different.

The former Chief Minister further charged that those visiting the hospital were suffering as they could not get proper medical treatment, and urged the State government to punish those behind cases of medical negligence.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.