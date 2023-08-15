Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over treatment in State-run hospitals

August 15, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised the DMK government over the poor quality of medical treatment offered to patients visiting State-run hospitals.

In a statement, he referred to an incident at a government hospital in Asaripallam in Kanniyakumari district where a boy was provided “poor” treatment. He alleged that the boy was administered an injection though his diagnosis was different.

The former Chief Minister further charged that those visiting the hospital were suffering as they could not get proper medical treatment, and urged the State government to punish those behind cases of medical negligence.