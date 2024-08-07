Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over T.N. textile majors branching out

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised the DMK government over the textile majors of Tamil Nadu branching out to other States.

The former Chief Minister, in a statement, cited media reports about the visit of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to Coimbatore and Tiruppur to invite investments from the textile sector into his State.

Agreements were reportedly made with Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, the Southern India Mills’ Association and the Indian Cotton Federation during the Madhya Pradesh CM’s visit, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Citing media reports about various initiatives proposed by these associations with the Madhya Pradesh government, Mr. Palaniswami listed out certain reported reasons for Tamil Nadu textile majors branching out.

Increase in electricity tariff affecting textile industries, the price of cotton were among the reasons, Mr. Palaniswami contended.

