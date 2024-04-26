Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over Tiruchi bus incident

April 26, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday criticized the DMK government for not properly maintaining government buses across the State. He referred to an incident in Tiruchi district, where the conductor seat dislodged and eventually flung out on the road, when a government bus took a sharp turn.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the incident in Tiruchi district and further recalled an incident in Chennai a few months ago, where a woman passenger fell through a hole from a government bus.

Recalling his warning, Mr. Palaniswami contended that the repeated incidents only made the safety of the passengers using the government buses questionable. The former Chief Minister further urged the DMK government to properly maintain the buses and to ensure the safety of passengers.

