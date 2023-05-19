Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over non-availability of facilities in government hospitals

May 19, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday criticised the DMK government over non-availability of facilities to people in State-run hospitals, and demanded ambulances, hearses and freezer boxes in them.

In a statement, he referred to a case in which a man reportedly underwent several challenges in moving the body of his daughter from Cumbum to Chennai earlier this week. The former Chief Minister alleged that the freezer box in government hospital in Cumbum was not in working condition, and the situation was the same in the State-run hospital in Theni too.

After a delay at the government hospital in Tiruchi, the body was brought to Chennai after over 20 hours, Mr. Palaniswami said.

A family from Chennai had visited Suruli falls and the 14-year old girl suffered injuries in her head after a branch from a tree fell on her. She was taken to government hospital in Cumbum but died there.