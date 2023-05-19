ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over non-availability of facilities in government hospitals

May 19, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday criticised the DMK government over non-availability of facilities to people in State-run hospitals, and demanded ambulances, hearses and freezer boxes in them.

In a statement, he referred to a case in which a man reportedly underwent several challenges in moving the body of his daughter from Cumbum to Chennai earlier this week. The former Chief Minister alleged that the freezer box in government hospital in Cumbum was not in working condition, and the situation was the same in the State-run hospital in Theni too.

After a delay at the government hospital in Tiruchi, the body was brought to Chennai after over 20 hours, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A family from Chennai had visited Suruli falls and the 14-year old girl suffered injuries in her head after a branch from a tree fell on her. She was taken to government hospital in Cumbum but died there.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US