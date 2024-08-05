ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over distribution of school uniform

Updated - August 05, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday, August 5, 2024 criticised the DMK government over the reported delay in the distribution of free school uniforms to students and free dhotis and sarees to beneficiaries.

Only three sets of free school uniforms have been distributed instead of four sets, Mr. Palaniswami cited reports. The former Chief Minister said the distribution was prompt during the erstwhile AIADMK regimes.

The delay affected handlooms and spinning mills in the State. Mr. Palaniswami contended. In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami claimed having flagged the issue multiple times underlining the loss being incurred by handlooms and spinning mills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US