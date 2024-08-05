Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over distribution of school uniform

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday, August 5, 2024 criticised the DMK government over the reported delay in the distribution of free school uniforms to students and free dhotis and sarees to beneficiaries.

Only three sets of free school uniforms have been distributed instead of four sets, Mr. Palaniswami cited reports. The former Chief Minister said the distribution was prompt during the erstwhile AIADMK regimes.

The delay affected handlooms and spinning mills in the State. Mr. Palaniswami contended. In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami claimed having flagged the issue multiple times underlining the loss being incurred by handlooms and spinning mills.

