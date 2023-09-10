ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over Chennai boy’s death due to dengue

September 10, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

He blames it on stagnation of rainwater in the area

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Condoling the death of a four-year-old boy in Chennai due to dengue, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the DMK government to take steps to control the spread of viral infection.

Rakshan, son of Ayyanar and Sonia in Pillayar Koil Street in Maduravoyal in Chennai, died of dengue, Mr. Palaniswami said in a social media post.

Mr. Palaniswami contended that the boy’s death was due to stagnation of rainwater in the area where the family has been living.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the State government should intensify measures to prevent the spread of dengue.

In a statement, he expressed shock over the death of the boy.

Dr. Ramadoss blamed the lax attitude of the health division of the Greater Chennai Corporation for the death. He also called for creating awareness among the public about dengue.

