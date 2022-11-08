Palaniswami criticises DMK govt for trying to recruit people through private agencies 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 19:22 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday criticised the DMK regime for trying to recruit people to government service through private agencies. 

In a statement, he referred to the formation of a committee, headed by former civil servant M.F. Farooqui, to examine issues such as filling of various posts on a contractual basis and outsourcing of the posts of groups ‘C’ and ‘D’. Expressing concern over the terms of reference for the panel, Mr. Palaniswami said the move would lead to the end of the 69% reservation system, and was against the concept of social justice. 

Pointing out that the government’s order on the constitution of the committee was being opposed by most of the government staff unions, the AIADMK leader called for the withdrawal of the order. 

