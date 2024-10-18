ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami criticises DMK government for the transfer of police officer

Published - October 18, 2024 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday criticised the DMK government for the transfer of a Deputy Superintendent of Police who conducted inquiries on the directions of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in two major cases.

The DSP led the inquiry into the death in police “encounters” of three persons accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong, as well as into the alleged assault of two political functionaries at the Sivakanji police station in Kancheepuram district, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

While the National Human Rights Commission and the State Human Rights Commission were tasked with protecting the human rights, the developments under the DMK government in the State suggested that the rights of these commissions were being taken away, he said.

Citing reports that the DSP had submitted his reports in these two cases to the SHRC, Mr. Palaniswami said his transfer to Mayiladuthurai district caused “various suspicions”. As the media reports suggested, it caused a suspicion whether he had submitted reports that went against the government, the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his alleged interference in the functioning of the autonomous bodies such as the SHRC.

