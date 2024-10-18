GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami criticises DMK government for the transfer of police officer

Published - October 18, 2024 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday criticised the DMK government for the transfer of a Deputy Superintendent of Police who conducted inquiries on the directions of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in two major cases.

The DSP led the inquiry into the death in police “encounters” of three persons accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong, as well as into the alleged assault of two political functionaries at the Sivakanji police station in Kancheepuram district, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

While the National Human Rights Commission and the State Human Rights Commission were tasked with protecting the human rights, the developments under the DMK government in the State suggested that the rights of these commissions were being taken away, he said.

Citing reports that the DSP had submitted his reports in these two cases to the SHRC, Mr. Palaniswami said his transfer to Mayiladuthurai district caused “various suspicions”. As the media reports suggested, it caused a suspicion whether he had submitted reports that went against the government, the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his alleged interference in the functioning of the autonomous bodies such as the SHRC.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.