Palaniswami congratulates Jagan, Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has extended his greetings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on their assuming office.

In his message to Mr. Reddy, Mr. Palaniswami stated: “On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and my personal behalf, I congratulate you on being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.”

Mr. Palaniswami hoped that Mr. Reddy would follow in the footsteps of his “illustrious” father in serving the people.

“Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have close cultural and economic relationship spanning centuries and I wish the same will be fostered mutually for the benefit of our people in the forthcoming years,” he said.

In his message to Mr. Patnaik, he said: “I convey my best wishes and congratulate you on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Odisha for the record fifth time.” Under the leadership Mr. Patnaik, Odisha’s development would be strengthened, as well as the cooperation between the two States would reach new heights, Mr. Palaniswami added.