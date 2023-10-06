Palaniswami condemns levy of 1% penalty on delayed payment of property tax in T.N.

October 06, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday condemned the DMK government’s move to levy a penalty for delayed payments of property tax, for those living in municipal corporations.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while in the Opposition, had protested against any increase in property tax rates and his party had promised, at the time of the 2021 Assembly election, that there would be no hike in the rates of property tax. But, now, his government was levying a 1% penalty.

Urging the recall of the penalty, Mr Palaniswami observed that over the past 29 months, the DMK government had resorted to hike in property tax and electricity tariffs, apart from hiking the prices of dairy products, essential commodities and construction materials.