Palaniswami condemns GCC’s decision to hike property tax rates by 6%

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)’s decision to hike the property tax rate by 6%.

In a statement, he referred to the increase effected by the DMK regime in the last three-odd years on various counts and, said the latest development would “adversely affect” the quality of life of most of the people. He contended that the city’s storm water drain network could not absorb even 10 cm of rainfall in a day and several parks of the civic body had now become “sources of production” of mosquitoes.

Criticising the move to have the payment of charges done at crematoria through online or demand drafts, the AIADMK leader expressed concerns over reports of replacing the existing set of conservancy workers, who had been in service for over 15 years on contract basis, with a set of workers who were likely to be recruited from neighbouring and northern States.

He also came down heavily on the GCC’s move to allow private burial grounds and crematoria, and called for the rollback of all the measures.

The AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran observed that in the 2021 poll manifesto, the DMK had committed itself not to increase the property tax [until the State’s economy completely recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic] but this was the second time that the government was seeking to enhance the tax rates twice in three years. The latest move only “exposed administrative inefficiency” of the government, he added.

In another statement, the AIADMK general secretary said a fast would be held in Madurai on October 9 to highlight the DMK government’s “non-fulfillment” of various electoral promises such as the generation of 10 lakh jobs per year and the repayment of educational loans taken by the student community.

