Palaniswami condemns DMK for terminating services of nurses

The Tamil Nadu government recently terminated the services of nurses who were appointed in 2020 for COVID-19 management; the AIADMK leader said this was in violation of the DMK’s poll promise

January 02, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday condemned the DMK regime for terminating the services of nurses who were appointed in 2020 on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management.

Recalling the ruling party’s electoral assurance that in the event of forming the government it would regularise the services of doctors and nurses who had been appointed on a contract basis, Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the government, a year ago, terminated the services of doctors and now, it had done the same with regard to the nurses.

Demanding the withdrawal of a government order with regard to the termination of services of the nurses, Mr. Palaniswami urged the DMK regime to ensure that when vacancies were sought to be filled through tests to be conducted by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), preference be given to the nurses, who had toiled hard at the time of the pandemic, even risking their lives, so that their services were made permanent.

