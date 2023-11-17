Palaniswami condemns attack on bus crew in Kallidaikurichi

November 17, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday condemned the attack on bus crew, which belonged to a transport corporation, run by the State government.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the incident took place following an argument between the crew of a Papanasam-Tiruneveli bus and three persons on a two-wheeler in Kallidaikurichi near Ambasamudram. This had raised questions about the safety of the government employees. He wanted the police to act sternly against wrong doers and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to give a free hand to the police.

Meanwhile, in separate messages, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, pulled up the authorities for booking agitating farmers of Tiruvannamalai district under the Goondas Act and wanted them to release the arrested farmers, withdraw cases filed under the Act and give up the acquisition of land for an industrial estate near Cheyyar, against which the farmers had agitated.

