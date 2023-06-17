Palaniswami condemns arrest of AIADMK’s IT wing functionary

June 17, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Chennai

Condemning the arrest of Gowtham, AIADMK’s IT wing functionary in Erode district, the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the “crime” that Gowtham did was sharing the post of another person who had captured the charges levelled by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, when he was Leader of the Opposition, against Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

“If this trend of filing false cases against members of the AIADMK, especially office-bearers of IT wing, continues without any substance and based on what the Chief Minister and his colleagues have said, we will have to take legal action against the police officials concerned,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement, reiterating his demand to sack Mr. Senthilbalaji.

