Palaniswami complains of paddy bags getting damaged

August 02, 2022 00:04 IST

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said bags of paddy, kept in several districts such as Kalalkurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Dinidgul, Theni and Virudhunagar, were damaged following heavy rain last week.

In a statement, he asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to show care by deputing his Ministers and officers to the affected areas and ensure the provision of relief instead of being preoccupied with “photo shoots.”

The party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in another statement, wanted the Chief Minister to take steps for restoring the display of the name of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for a bridge near the Erode district headquarters’ hospital, where the board, showing Jayalalithaa’s name, was concealed at the time of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the sidelined former interim general secretary, V.K.Sasikala, called upon the State government to release the arrears in dearness allowance for the government staff and pensioners, who should be provided with a three percentage point hike in DA.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a series of tweets, criticised the DMK government for maintaining what it called, silence in releasing the details of agricultural insurance companies and over the situation of farmers not being able to insure their crop.