Palaniswami comes down heavily on Stalin for labelling his colleagues as ‘guilty’

July 12, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday came down heavily on DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for labelling his colleagues as guilty even before the cases against them were investigated.  

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu in this regard, Mr. Palaniswami wanted former Ministers of the ruling party to face their cases “honestly”, with non-political lawyers appointed to represent the prosecution.

In a statement, he questioned the logic behind having S. Regupathy as the Law Minister despite his having been named in corruption cases and V. Senthilbalaji as Minister without portfolio even after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. 

The party’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, criticised the State government for having “no concern” over the rising prices of tomato and small onion, and the plight of people reeling under the increased rates of property tax, power tariff and registration charges.

