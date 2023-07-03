Palaniswami claims Minister trying to cover up lapses at hospital

July 03, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday pulled up Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for the alleged medical negligence concerning an one-and-a-half-year-old boy, whose right arm had to be amputated.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said this was not the first such instance during the present DMK regime. Referring to other instances which, according to him, were handled by the government poorly, he said what the Minister had been doing was to “cover up” the whole matter. “It is the fate of people of Tamil Nadu to have the Health Minister who pays no attention to his department,” Mr. Palaniswami lamented.

Urging the government to ensure that the boy be given proper treatment at least going forward, the AIADMK leader demanded payment of ₹50 lakh to the boy’s family and action against those responsible for the case of alleged medical negligence.

Expressing shock over the way the child was treated, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wanted the government to pay compensation to the child’s family.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam, former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and Mr. Dhinakaran called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for safeguarding the interests of the State on the Mekedatu issue.

