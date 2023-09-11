Palaniswami chairs AIADMK meeting of functionaries and legislators

September 11, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday chaired a meeting of the party’s senior functionaries, MPs and MLAs, and adviced them on the steps to be taken ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary election.

AIADMK presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain; treasurer Dindigul C. Sreenivasan; deputy general secretaries K.P. Munusamy and Natham R. Viswanathan; and headquarters secretary S.P. Velumani; were among the prominent leaders who participated in the meeting at the party’s headquarters here.

Former Minister D. Jayakumar told journalists that strategies were discussed to highlight the reported inadequacies of the DMK government.

Replying to a query on Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s reported comment that he was not worried even if the government was dissolved over his call to abolish Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Jayakumar said the Minister made such a comment only because he was sure that the government would not last.

Asked about Mr. Udhayanidhi’s comment that the AIADMK should spell out its stand on Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Jayakumar said their leader [C.N. Annadurai, founder of the DMK] had guided them through the slogan Ondre Kulam, Oruvane Dhevan and that there was no division based on community or caste.

“This is a diversion tactic. Like our general secretary said, there are numerous other problems in Tamil Nadu today,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK MLA K.S. Srinivasan rejoined the party after producing a letter of apology addressed to the party’s general secretary.