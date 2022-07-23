Palaniswami calls on Droupadi Murmu
He greeted her on her victory in the Presidential election
The interim general secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K.Palaniswami, on Saturday morning called on the President-elect Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and greeted her on her victory in the Presidential election.
He was accompanied by former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and the present Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), M. Thambi Durai, former Ministers, N. Thalavai Sundaram and S.P. Velumani and another Rajya Sabha member N. Chandrasegharan.
On Friday, Mr. Palaniswami took part in a farewell event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the President, Ram Nath Kovind., according to a release issued by his office.
