Palaniswami calls on Droupadi Murmu

Special Correspondent July 23, 2022 13:34 IST

Special Correspondent July 23, 2022 13:34 IST

He greeted her on her victory in the Presidential election

The interim general secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, greeting President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Saturday in New Delhi. He was accompanied by former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and the present Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), M. Thambi Durai, former Ministers, N. Thalavai Sundaram and S.P. Velumani and another Rajya Sabha member N. Chandrasegharan.

He greeted her on her victory in the Presidential election

The interim general secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K.Palaniswami, on Saturday morning called on the President-elect Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and greeted her on her victory in the Presidential election. He was accompanied by former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and the present Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), M. Thambi Durai, former Ministers, N. Thalavai Sundaram and S.P. Velumani and another Rajya Sabha member N. Chandrasegharan. On Friday, Mr. Palaniswami took part in a farewell event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the President, Ram Nath Kovind., according to a release issued by his office.



Our code of editorial values