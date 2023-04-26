Palaniswami calls on Amit Shah in New Delhi

April 26, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting lasted nearly 50 minutes, according to an aide of Mr. Palaniswami. This was Mr. Palaniswami’s first meeting with Mr. Shah after his election as AIADMK general secretary. Other leaders of the party, including M. Thambi Durai, K.P. Munusamy, D. Jayakumar, C. Ve. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani, accompanied him. A source in the party said the AIADMK leader briefed the Union Minister on the law and order situation in the State.

No leader of the AIADMK made any statement on what transpired at the meeting, which took place amid reports of uneasiness between the AIADMK leadership and BJP State president K. Annamalai. About 10 days ago in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami, while commenting on Mr. Annamalai’s observation that he would release the corruption list relating to major parties that had ruled the State, told the media not to ask him about the BJP leader. Instead, the media should ask him about the comments of “experienced political leaders”.

There are reports that Mr. Palaniswami may also meet BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday, after which he may brief the media.

