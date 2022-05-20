Palaniswami calls for stringent measures against illicit arrack

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday called for stringent measures against illicit arrack and spurious liquor in Chennai.

In a statement, he referred to the recent arrest of three women for selling liquor in containers behind Kannagi statue on the Marina beach, and expressed his shock over the incident which, he said, took place near the DGP’s office. He wondered whether the government was trying to cover it up by arresting merely a few women.

If the government does not take stern action, Mr. Palaniswami said his party would not hesitate to carry out an agitation along with women against the government.

A few days ago, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam too issued a statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, in a separate press release, Mr. Panneerselvam said the DMK regime was reported to have changed the status of temporary workers of Chennai Metrowater, who had been working for 10 to 15 years, as contract workers. He condemned the move and reminded the ruling party about an electoral assurance it made at the time of the Assembly election last year, that the services of such workers would be regularised.

On the issue of the rising prices of cotton and yarn, the sidelined former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, sought steps to contain the increase in prices and ensure that there was no hoarding.

In a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran demanded the restoration of concessions to senior citizens in railway fares.