Palaniswami calls for reduction of import duty on cotton

The AIADMK coordinator made his suggestions in light of reports of a spike in the price of cotton yarn

AIADMK co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday, demanded a reduction in the import duty on cotton, and a ban on the export of yarn and cotton.

Making his suggestions in the light of reports of a spike in the price of cotton yarn, Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, wanted the State government to hold talks with bodies representing textile manufacturers, handlooms, powerlooms, importers and exporters and resolve their issues.

The government should take stern action against those hoarding cotton and yarn; provide a subsidy on yarn and impress upon the GST Council to get the 5% tax removed on yarn and cotton.

Referring to the pace of production of dhotis and sarees under a government-funded scheme, the former Chief Minister said adequate yarn was said to have not been provided to weavers, hampering production. This should be set right immediately, he demanded.

In another statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, sought the intervention of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in sorting out issues concerning employees of the State Transport Corporations such as the release of dearness allowance, provision of terminal benefits and pay hike, allocation of funds for the purchase of spare parts and reimbursement of the cost of running free bus services. Also, he wanted the latter to reduce the financial burden of the transport corporations and take action against those who attacked employees of the corporations.