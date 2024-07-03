ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami calls for Central intervention in tackling drug abuse

Published - July 03, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday wondered whether prisons in the State had become “centres of narcotics” instead of being places meant for the reformation of drug peddlers.

In a statement, he referred to information from the Narcotics Control Bureau regarding a person lodged at the Puzhal Central Prison indulging in the sale of narcotics with the help of his wife. He called for further intervention by the Central government in this issue.

Referring to the reported double murder of a youth near Perungalathur following a feud between two gangs over the sale of ganja and painkiller tablets, Mr. Palaniswami called for the police to be given a free hand to tackle drug abuse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US