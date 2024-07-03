GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami calls for Central intervention in tackling drug abuse

Published - July 03, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday wondered whether prisons in the State had become “centres of narcotics” instead of being places meant for the reformation of drug peddlers.

In a statement, he referred to information from the Narcotics Control Bureau regarding a person lodged at the Puzhal Central Prison indulging in the sale of narcotics with the help of his wife. He called for further intervention by the Central government in this issue.

Referring to the reported double murder of a youth near Perungalathur following a feud between two gangs over the sale of ganja and painkiller tablets, Mr. Palaniswami called for the police to be given a free hand to tackle drug abuse.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / narcotics & drug trafficking / police

