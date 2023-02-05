Palaniswami blames DMK govt. for deaths in Vaniyambadi stampede

February 05, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 5 blamed the DMK government for the death of four women in the Vaniyambadi stampede contending that they would not have gathered there if the free Pongal dhoti and saree were distributed on time.

“If the free Pongal dhoti and saree were distributed [on time], over 1,500 poor women would not have gathered in one place to collect the free saree that was to be distributed by a private individual. The innocent poor would not have lost their lives in the stampede,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

The former CM went on to urge the State Government to initiate legal action against event organisers and the officers responsible. He also demanded that a solatium of ₹10 lakh for families of each of the deceased persons killed in the stampede.

“The DMK Government, which has not distributed the free dhoti and saree on time, should take complete responsibility for the incident. It should take precautionary measures in the future to avoid such incidents,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

