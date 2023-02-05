ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami blames DMK govt. for deaths in Vaniyambadi stampede

February 05, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 5 blamed the DMK government for the death of four women in the Vaniyambadi stampede contending that they would not have gathered there if the free Pongal dhoti and saree were distributed on time.

“If the free Pongal dhoti and saree were distributed [on time], over 1,500 poor women would not have gathered in one place to collect the free saree that was to be distributed by a private individual. The innocent poor would not have lost their lives in the stampede,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

The former CM went on to urge the State Government to initiate legal action against event organisers and the officers responsible. He also demanded that a solatium of ₹10 lakh for families of each of the deceased persons killed in the stampede.

“The DMK Government, which has not distributed the free dhoti and saree on time, should take complete responsibility for the incident. It should take precautionary measures in the future to avoid such incidents,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US