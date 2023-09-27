Palaniswami bifurcates seven district units of AIADMK

September 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the creation of 14 district units by bifurcating the existing seven, taking the total number of district units to 82.

Among the new district secretaries were Polur’s former legislator L. Jayasudha (Tiruvannamalai - Central) and S.T.K. Jaggaiyan (Theni - West). Ms. Jayasudha is the only woman district secretary of the party.

Mr. Palaniswami also appointed seven new organisation secretaries. Among them was Ramanathapuram’s former MP A. Anwhar Raajhaa, who recently rejoined the party. Radhapuram’s former MLA I.S. Inbadurai was made secretary of the legal wing. P. Saravanan, who joined the AIADMK recently after stints in the DMK and the BJP, was appointed joint secretary of the medical wing.

In the Information Technology wing, the party abolished the system of zonal-level office-bearers and appointed Singai G. Ramachandran as president of the wing for the entire State. Other functionaries included V.V.R. Raj Satyen as secretary and Kovai Sathyan and C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar – who joined the party in March 2023 after helming the BJP’s IT cell – as joint secretaries.

As for Puducherry, two organisational units have been merged into one. Former legislator A. Anbalagan has been made secretary of the Puducherry unit.

In another statement, Mr. Palaniswami supported the call by the micro, small and medium enterprises across the State for a reduction in electricity charges.

