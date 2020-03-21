Palaniswami backs ‘Janata Curfew’

In view of the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced that bus services by various transport corporations will be suspended between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. that day. He appealed to operators of private buses and mini buses to extend their cooperation to the State government’s announcement.

The Chief Minister called upon the general public to express their gratitude to those in service of the nation as well as those attending to COVID-19 patients by clapping their hands at 5 p.m. on Sunday as requested by Mr. Modi.

Besides, he announced that all government-run and private libraries would remain closed from March 21 to 31. “Heeding to the request of the PM, the general public should extend their cooperation to the efforts taken by this government,” Mr. Palaniswami added. Citizens avoiding unnecessary visits out of their houses, elders above 60 staying put in their residences, not hoarding and paying employees on time, were among the nine pointers in the Prime Minister’s appeal to the people.

Mr. Palaniswami attended a meeting via video conferencing with Mr. Modi along with other Chief Ministers on the precautionary measures taken and to be taken in the State.