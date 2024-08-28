Palaniswami asks Stalin why he is not taking the initiative to get the State’s issues resolved 

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who took the credit for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releasing the centenary commemorative coin of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, why he was not taking a similar initiative to get ‘education’ transferred from the Concurrent List to the State List and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scrapped.

In a statement, he said Mr. Stalin went out of the way to have Union Ministers invited for events that “extolled the achievements” of his family and “made peace” with the BJP. “Why is he not urging the Centre to get the problems of Tamil Nadu resolved?” Dramas are being enacted through the “duplicity” of the DMK and the Centre’s “intimidatory attitude towards the States” had “worsened” the plight of students and teachers.

He referred to media reports that the non-release of the first instalment of funds by the Centre under Samagra Shiksha had created a situation in which the salaries of 15,000 teachers and the education fees for students admitted to private schools under the Right to Education Act were not being paid. Urging the Centre to release the funds, Mr. Palaniswami demanded that the DMK government secure the funds due to the State, unlike during 2019-24 when the party and its allies “remained mum” in Parliament on the issues of the State.