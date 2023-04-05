Palaniswami asks DMK MPs, allies to raise issue of auction of three lignite blocks, in Parliament

April 05, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, called upon Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the DMK and its allies to raise in Parliament, the matter of the Centre’s move to auction three lignite blocks of the State.

Addressing journalists outside the Assembly chamber, Mr. Palaniswami said that as the subject [of major minerals] concerned the Central government, the issue should be raised in Parliament by DMK and its allies, which have 38 MPs in the Lok Sabha. “They [DMK and allies] must exert pressure over the matter. It is not enough to discuss the issue in the Assembly or for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi .”

Mr. Palaniswami recalled how his party, when it had 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, had got the House stalled for 22 days over the Cauvery issue.

Criticising the ruling party for its attitude on the issue of lignite blocks, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that it was during the previous DMK regime (2006-11) that a memorandum of understanding was signed for a project to develop coal bed methane in the Cauvery delta.

Meanwhile at the party headquarters in Chennai, the AIADMK leader launched an enrollment drive for membership of the party. D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary, told reporters that the AIADMK had 1.46 crore members. This would go up to 2 crore once the exercise was over, he claimed.