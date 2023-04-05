HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami asks DMK MPs, allies to raise issue of auction of three lignite blocks, in Parliament

The AIADMK general secretary said the DMK and its allies must exert pressure over the matter; he also pointed out that it was during the previous DMK regime that an MoU was signed for a project to develop coal bed methane in the Cauvery delta

April 05, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing journalists at the Legislative Assembly in Chennai on April 5, 2023

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing journalists at the Legislative Assembly in Chennai on April 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, called upon Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the DMK and its allies to raise in Parliament, the matter of the Centre’s move to auction three lignite blocks of the State.

Addressing journalists outside the Assembly chamber, Mr. Palaniswami said that as the subject [of major minerals] concerned the Central government, the issue should be raised in Parliament by DMK and its allies, which have 38 MPs in the Lok Sabha. “They [DMK and allies] must exert pressure over the matter. It is not enough to discuss the issue in the Assembly or for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi .”

ALSO READ
Under no circumstances will Tamil Nadu allow coal mining in Delta region: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Mr. Palaniswami recalled how his party, when it had 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, had got the House stalled for 22 days over the Cauvery issue. 

Criticising the ruling party for its attitude on the issue of lignite blocks, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that it was during the previous DMK regime (2006-11) that a memorandum of understanding was signed for a project to develop coal bed methane in the Cauvery delta. 

Meanwhile at the party headquarters in Chennai, the AIADMK leader launched an enrollment drive for membership of the party. D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary, told reporters that the AIADMK had 1.46 crore members. This would go up to 2 crore  once the exercise was over, he claimed.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / coal / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.