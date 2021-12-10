Palaniswami asks DMK govt. to ensure officials act honestly, fearlessly

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 16:21 IST

The AIADMK leader referred to the death of an engineer attached to the Radhapuram panchayat union as well as to the recent transfers of officials, while making his demand

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday urged the State government to ensure that its officials acted honestly and fearlessly.

In a statement, he referred to the reported incident of the body of an engineer attached to Radhapuram panchayat union which was found near a railway track, and endorsed the demand by the officials in Tirunelveli district, seeking criminal action against those who were responsible for the death, and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He also wanted the Government to rescind transfer orders of those officials who had taken action against those who were said to be involved in irregularities of mining of minerals.

In a release, Mr Palaniswami and the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, were named point persons for organisational polls to be held during the first phase on December 13 and 14.