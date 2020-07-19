Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami apprises Modi of steps being taken against COVID-19

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami  

Prime Minister enquired about the situation in Tamil Nadu, says press release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the steps being taken by the State government against the spread of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Chief Minister over phone this morning and enquired about the COVID-19 situation in the State, an official release stated.

Mr. Palaniswami informed Mr. Modi that an average of 48,000 samples were being tested for the infection daily, the highest in the country.

He also told the Prime Minister that efforts were being made to restore normalcy in the State at the earliest, the release added.

