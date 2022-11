ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday, appealed to his party volunteers to provide help to those hit by the ongoing spell of heavy rains.

In a statement, he said he wanted party volunteers to ensure the supply of milk, drinking water and food to the affected people. He criticised the DMK government for carrying out superficial relief work and not having ascertained grievances of all the people.