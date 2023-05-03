ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami appeals to Chief Minister to hold talks with primary school teachers 

May 03, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to go for talks with the agitating primary school teachers and fulfill their demands.  

Assuring the teachers of his party’s support, Mr. Palaniswami urged the government not to crush the agitation.

He also expressed concerns over the move of a village administrative officer in Virudhunagar district to quit the government service as he was reportedly not being able to discharge his duty honestly. He referred to the recent murder of a VAO in Thoothukudi by a sand mafia and attack on another VAO in Salem. He contended that the government was losing the services of officers as it was “not providing adequate protection” to the officials, besides “interfering” with their work.  

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala, in a statement, mentioned that people of the Keezhathottam fishing village in Pattukottai taluk of Thanjavur district were experiencing hardship on account of sand deposits at the mouth of channels. She wanted the government to take steps to remove the sand deposits, make a comprehensive survey of the situation in all fishing villages and take remedial measures.

