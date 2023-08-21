Palaniswami announces solatium to families of eight party workers who died in road accidents

August 21, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday announced a solatium of ₹6 lakh each to the families of eight volunteers of the party who died in road accidents after attending the party’s conference in Madurai on Sunday.

In a statement, he said ₹1.5 lakh each would be paid to party workers who had been hospitalised, and ₹50,000 each to those who had suffered injuries. Mr. Palaniswami also thanked all those who had made the Madurai meeting a success.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, the AIADMK leader deplored the incident in which two groups of college students threw country bombs at each other in Chennai. He called it a reflection of the law and order situation in the State, and wanted Chief Minister to probe the matter and ascertain whether the clash was only between two groups of the students or there was any involvement of outsiders.