Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami announces solatium for party workers

The AIADMK on Tuesday announced a solatium of ₹7 lakh each to the families of two volunteers of the party, who died in a road accident while on their way to attend the party’s general council on Monday.

In a statement, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the party’s interim general secretary, said ₹1 lakh each would be paid to five persons who sustained serious injuries, and ₹25,000 each to three persons who suffered minor injuries in the accident.


