Palaniswami, Annamalai question DMK government over drop in FDI

August 03, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday held Chief Minister M.K. Stalin responsible for pushing Tamil Nadu to the 8th spot in foreign direct investment (FDI) during 2022-23.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said no fresh investment seemed to have been realised even after two foreign visits by the Chief Minister. At least during the 2024 edition of the Global Investors’ Meet, the State government should attract investments for projects that would benefit the people, he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai also questioned the DMK government over the 27% reduction in FDI.

The BJP leader accused the government of not showing any concern for the welfare of the youth. Pointing out that the DMK had promised 10 lakh jobs per annum before coming to power, he alleged that the Chief Minister was touring foreign countries and claiming that thousands of crores of investments would be coming to Tamil Nadu, but none of those projects had materialised. He claimed that many companies were avoiding investing in Tamil Nadu owing to corruption in the government.

