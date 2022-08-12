Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami alleges shortage of fertilizers 

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 12, 2022 00:37 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 00:37 IST

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that farmers were facing shortage of fertilizers and urged the State government to take steps on a war-footing to address the issue.

In a statement, he charged that farmers were forced to pay more for urea even though it was supposed to be ₹270 a bag in private outlets. Following shortage of urea, farmers were being forced to buy bio-fertilizers. The shortage of fertilizers prevailed in Cauvery delta districts too, he claimed.

He dared the ruling government to compare the fertilizer price in Tamil Nadu with neighbouring States and alleged that the Agriculture Department had failed to keep stock of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs, thereby affecting farming activities in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...