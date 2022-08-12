Palaniswami alleges shortage of fertilizers
‘Farmers forced to pay more for urea’
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that farmers were facing shortage of fertilizers and urged the State government to take steps on a war-footing to address the issue.
In a statement, he charged that farmers were forced to pay more for urea even though it was supposed to be ₹270 a bag in private outlets. Following shortage of urea, farmers were being forced to buy bio-fertilizers. The shortage of fertilizers prevailed in Cauvery delta districts too, he claimed.
He dared the ruling government to compare the fertilizer price in Tamil Nadu with neighbouring States and alleged that the Agriculture Department had failed to keep stock of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs, thereby affecting farming activities in the State.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.