Palaniswami alleges shortage of fertilizers 

‘Farmers forced to pay more for urea’

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that farmers were facing shortage of fertilizers and urged the State government to take steps on a war-footing to address the issue.

In a statement, he charged that farmers were forced to pay more for urea even though it was supposed to be ₹270 a bag in private outlets. Following shortage of urea, farmers were being forced to buy bio-fertilizers. The shortage of fertilizers prevailed in Cauvery delta districts too, he claimed.

He dared the ruling government to compare the fertilizer price in Tamil Nadu with neighbouring States and alleged that the Agriculture Department had failed to keep stock of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs, thereby affecting farming activities in the State.