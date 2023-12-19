Palaniswami accuses DMK regime of stalling the implementation of financial aid for pilgrimage to Jerusalem

December 19, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday, accused the DMK regime of blocking the implementation of the scheme of financial assistance to Christians for undertaking pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Addressing Christmas celebrations in Vanagaram near Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that the scheme was launched by the previous AIADMK regime when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister. “Did the DMK regime send, in the last two and a half years, even a single person to Jerusalem under this scheme? Why did they stall the scheme brought in by Amma [Jayalalithaa]?”

He assured the Christian community that in the event of his party capturing power again, it would not only revive the scheme but also double the quantum of assistance. Besides, the party would find solutions to the problem of land shortage for cemeteries.

