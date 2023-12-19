GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami accuses DMK regime of stalling the implementation of financial aid for pilgrimage to Jerusalem

December 19, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palanisamy

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palanisamy | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday, accused the DMK regime of blocking the implementation of the scheme of financial assistance to Christians for undertaking pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Addressing Christmas celebrations in Vanagaram near Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that the scheme was launched by the previous AIADMK regime when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister. “Did the DMK regime send, in the last two and a half years, even a single person to Jerusalem under this scheme? Why did they stall the scheme brought in by Amma [Jayalalithaa]?”

He assured the Christian community that in the event of his party capturing power again, it would not only revive the scheme but also double the quantum of assistance. Besides, the party would find solutions to the problem of land shortage for cemeteries.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.