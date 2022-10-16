Palaniswami accuses DMK of seeking to create troubles, using language and culture

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday accused the DMK of seeking to create trouble using the cards of language, race, culture and tradition.

In a five-page statement, issued on the occasion of the conclusion of the party’s golden jubilee celebration, Mr. Palaniswami said the ruling party had employed this strategy in the past to make electoral gains.

Pointing out that his party remained very clear in its opposition to Hindi imposition, he criticised the ruling party for not having fulfilled many of its electoral promises. On the contrary, hike in property tax, water tax and power tariff had been effected. He mentioned that while the AIADMK was in power, it did not resort to any such increase.

It was a “testing time” for people of the State to have M.K. Stalin as Chief Minister as he “cannot and does not know” to resolve the intra-party issues, he contended.

‘Help people’

As part of the AIADMK’s formation celebrations, the interim general secretary urged his party workers to render help to people to the extent possible.

In another statement, he called upon the State government to give up any notion of wrapping up the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, procure medicines in a transparent manner and ensure timely supply of the medicines to hospitals.