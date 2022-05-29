Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of seeking to dissolve Manapparai municipal council

May 29, 2022 01:08 IST

There is a plan to appoint a special officer on the ground that no meeting took place in 90 days of election of chairperson

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday accused the ruling DMK of seeking to dissolve the elected council of the Manapparai municipality by ensuring that its inaugural meeting did not take place within 90 days of the election of the chairperson.

Recalling that polling took place on February 22 and AIADMK nominee Sudha Bhaskaran was chosen as the chairperson on March 4, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement that after the intervention of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, officers announced that the meeting of the council would take place on May 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He contended that on May 24, the ruling party got “false cases” filed against the AIADMK councillors and attempted to have them arrested with the view to preventing them from attending the meeting. However, after the councillors approached the court the next day, certain orders were issued. Now, there were reports that a proposal was mooted for appointing a special officer on the ground that no meeting took place on the appointed day, the AIADMK leader said, calling upon the ruling party to give up its attitude of blocking the functioning of local bodies.