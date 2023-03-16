Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of ‘not being able to maintain law and order’

March 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday condemned the DMK government for “not being able to maintain” law and order in the State.

In a statement, he referred to a series of recent incidents in the State, including a couple of attacks in Tiruchi on Wednesday, and wondered whether the rule of law was in force. “Members of the party [DMK] are not under the control of their leadership,” he said, calling upon the government to contain the activity of erring members of the ruling party and maintaining law and order.

Rule of violators: OPS

Separately, ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam said the rule of “violators of the law” was happening in the State. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s silence on the incidents in Tiruchi had created suspicion in the minds of people that nothing was under his control. He should see to it that all those involved in the violent events were brought to book and awarded appropriate punishment, he added.

Meanwhile, in a couple of tweets, the AMMK’s general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran referred to searches being carried out by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the offices of urban local bodies’ Tahsildars and Sub-Registrars. If the government’s intention was to weed out corruption, it should make public all the details regarding the searches and take action against Ministers and officials concerned, he said.