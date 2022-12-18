Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of making Aavin products out of the reach of the poor and middle class

December 18, 2022 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK’s) interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday accused the DMK government of making Aavin dairy products out of the reach of the poor and the middle class by continuously raising their prices.

In a series of tweets, he pointed out that the price of one litre of ghee went up from ₹515 in March to ₹630 now.

Likewise, the price of one kg of butter went up by ₹20 effective Saturday.

Pointing out that people had been getting the minimum level of nutrition through milk and dairy products, he wondered whether there was any attempt to deny this to them.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the protest spearheaded by the AIADMK forced the government not to acquire farmland for establishing an industrial complex in the Annur and Mettupalayam taluks of Coimbatore district.