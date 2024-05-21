ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of having done little in bus procurement

Published - May 21, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Faulty buses are being operated, causing danger to the lives of people, says the former Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday charged the DMK regime with not having procured a single new bus in the last three years for the public transport. 

In a statement, he said faulty buses were being operated, causing danger to the lives of people. He demanded immediate replacement of old vehicles with new ones. Instead of repeating the “old tune” of financial crunch, the government should make use of the loan of ₹3.5 lakh crore for making the purchase of buses and allocate funds appropriately.  

Meanwhile, in a post on his social media handle, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, attributed the increase in incidence of crime to the prevalence of drugs in the State and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for eliminating the problem of drug abuse. 

In another statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, wanted the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter of the proposed check-dam construction by the Kerala government on the Silandhi river and “defeat” the plan of the neighbouring State government.  

