GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of having done little in bus procurement

Faulty buses are being operated, causing danger to the lives of people, says the former Chief Minister

Published - May 21, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday charged the DMK regime with not having procured a single new bus in the last three years for the public transport. 

In a statement, he said faulty buses were being operated, causing danger to the lives of people. He demanded immediate replacement of old vehicles with new ones. Instead of repeating the “old tune” of financial crunch, the government should make use of the loan of ₹3.5 lakh crore for making the purchase of buses and allocate funds appropriately.  

Meanwhile, in a post on his social media handle, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, attributed the increase in incidence of crime to the prevalence of drugs in the State and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for eliminating the problem of drug abuse. 

In another statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, wanted the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter of the proposed check-dam construction by the Kerala government on the Silandhi river and “defeat” the plan of the neighbouring State government.  

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.